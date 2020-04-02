Road condition

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on April 2, as of 10:20, the roads are mainly passable in Armenia, only the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will remain closed for uncertain time.

Snowfalls are reported on the roads of Dilijan.

The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

