Over 1,300 people die from coronavirus in US in one day – Izvestia

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. 1,374 people have died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States in one day, 588 out of which in New York, the Russian Izvestia newspaper reports citing the data of Johns Hopkins University.

This is the highest death toll registered in one day around the world since the outbreak of the COVID-19.

The situation over the spread of the coronavirus is worsening in the US as the country has the largest number of confirmed cases. According to the latest reports, number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the US is over 215,000, 4,500 death cases have been reported.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan