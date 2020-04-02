Israel’s Health Minister tests positive for coronavirus: RIA Novosti

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Israel’s Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman, 71, and his wife have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), RIA Novosti reported citing Jerusalem Times.

The minister and his wife will be under quarantine at their home. He will fulfill his duties from home.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Israel has reached 6,092, with 25 deaths so far.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

