Armenian Prime Minister pays tribute to memory of April War victims

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Yerablur military cemetery on April 2 to pay tribute to the memory of the fallen soldiers of the 2016 April War and the Artsakh Liberation War.

Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan was accompanying the PM on the visit.

PM Pashinyan laid flowers at the graves of the April War victims, military commander Andranik Ozanian and Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan.

Pashinyan also laid a wreath at the memorial dedicated to fallen para-military troops of the NK war.

