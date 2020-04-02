Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 April

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.71% to $1498.00, copper price down by 0.51% to $4787.00, lead price down by 0.93% to $1702.50, nickel price down by 0.09% to $11288.00, tin price up by 0.73% to $14465.00, zinc price down by 1.41% to $1853.00, molybdenum price stood at $18585.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





