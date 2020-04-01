COVID-19 updates: over 900 thousand infected

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 900,000, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

Death toll is over 45,000.

190,773 patients have recovered.

5% of the infected are in serious condition.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (200,289 confirmed cases). Over 4,390 deaths were reported.

Then comes Italy which confirmed 110,574 cases so far. Italy is the first in the world with the coronavirus death cases as 13,155 patients have died.

Spain has surpassed China, capturing the third place with the number of confirmed cases. Here the number of confirmed cases is 102,136 and the total number of deaths is 9,053. Over 6,000 new cases were reported in Spain.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, has appeared in the fourth place with 81,554 cases. The number of new cases is just 36. 76,238 people have recovered, and 3,312 have died. Meanwhile, the Chinese authorities announced about the stop of the spread of the virus inside the country.

Then comes Germany with 75,754 confirmed cases. This number rose by 3,900 in one day. 848 people have died.

In Armenia, the number of confirmed cases has reached 571 as of April 1. 31 patients have recovered. 4 death cases have been registered.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 200 countries and territories.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan