89-yera old coronavirus-infected citizen dies in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Alina Nikoghosyan, the spokesperson of the Health Minister of Armenia informed that a death has been registered in Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital.

''Death has been registered at Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital. The 89-year old patient was tested positive for coronavirus and had confirmed double pneumonia. In addition, the citizen had concomitant chronic diseases, including arterial hypertension, diabetes. Unfortunately, due to the age and the concomitant diseases, it was impossible to save his life'', ARMENPRESS reports Nikoghosyan wrote on her Facebook page.

In Armenia, the number of confirmed cases has reached 571 as of April 1. 31 have recovered. This is the 4th coronavirus-related death in Armenia.

