Donations for Armenia anti-coronavirus efforts reach over 822.5 million AMD
18:11, 1 April, 2020
YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. A total of 822 million 549 thousand drams has been donated to the Armenian Government for its anti-coronavirus efforts, the government said.
ARMENPRESS reports the treasury account (900005001947) was opened on March 17th for citizens and organizations willing to make donations.
The government said a total of 3128 payments were made since.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version