COVID-19 updates: Italy and Spain record highest death tolls

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 882,000, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

Death toll is over 44,000.

185,067 patients have recovered.

5% of the infected are in serious condition.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (188,647 confirmed cases). Over 4,000 deaths were reported.

Then comes Italy which confirmed 105,792 cases so far. Italy is the first in the world with the coronavirus death cases as 12,428 patients have died.

Spain has surpassed China, capturing the third place with the number of confirmed cases. Here the number of confirmed cases is 102,136 and the total number of deaths is 7,716. Over 6,000 new cases were reported in Spain.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, has appeared in the fourth place with 81,554 cases. The number of new cases is just 36. 76,238 people have recovered, and 3,312 have died. Meanwhile, the Chinese authorities announced about the stop of the spread of the virus inside the country.

Then comes Germany with 73,217 confirmed cases and 802 deaths, followed by France (52,128 confirmed cases, 3,523 deaths), Iran (47,593 confirmed cases, 3,036 deaths), UK (25,150), Switzerland (17,137).

Georgia confirmed 115 cases, Russia – 2,777, and Turkey – 13,531.

In Armenia, the number of confirmed cases has reached 571 as of April 1. 31 patients have recovered. 3 death cases have been registered.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 200 countries and territories.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan