Armenia asks qualified health workers below the age of 55 to mobilize for coronavirus response

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan has asked all healthcare workers below the age of 55 having the qualifications of general physicians (other areas also), laboratory doctors, ICU specialists and nurses and other medical specialists to reach out to be part of a designated sub-system of the healthcare body tasked to fight the novel coronavirus.

“During these tense and difficult days our nation needs you very much. The new, upcoming healthcare sub-system tasked with coronavirus response needs health workers, without whom it will be impossible to treat coronavirus patients in these medical facilities. In order to initiate this system in full swing, we need healthcare workers up to the age of 55 of the following areas of expertise who will undergo a short training and then dispatched to the coronavirus medical centers,” Torosyan said.

Those willing to apply can send CVs at [email protected] or call 060808003 (extension 3101, 3102) or 091190875.

Torosyan also expressed gratitude to all healthcare workers for their dedicated service.

