Armenian, Israeli specialists to hold video conference on COVID-19

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. In accordance with the agreement reached during the March 22 telephone conversation with the President of Israel, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian had a phone talk with Director of the International Relations Division in the Ministry of Health, Israel’s coordinator for COVID-19, Doctor Asher Shalmon, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

Dr. Shalmon thoroughly introduced the steps taken by Israel to overcome the novel coronavirus pandemic.

During the talk the sides discussed the possible assistance of Israel to Armenia, as well as specified Armenia’s needs.

President Sarkissian and Dr. Shalmon agreed that soon a video conference will be organized between the Armenian and Israeli specialists to clarify the concrete directions of the future cooperation and take practical actions.

The President also presented the ongoing actions in Armenia to develop medical engineering and the possible cooperation with Israel in the field. Israel has a contemporary medicine and a developed healthcare system which can be instructive for Armenia.

Recently, following the phone talk of the Armenian and Israeli Presidents, Armenia’s Healthcare Minister and Dr. Asher Shalmon also had a phone conversation over coronavirus.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



