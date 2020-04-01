Card2Card, one of the major advantages of Converse Bank's new Mobile application

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Converse Bank’s Card2Card service is available through the new Mobile application as well. The service enables cardholders of the Bank, as well as those of other ArCa member banks, to make transfers to Mastercard, Visa and ArCa payment cards which are non-ArCa system members, as well as to foreign bank payment cards, at any time and from anywhere in the world.

“This service which was launched in 2018, is affordable, fast and easy to use, and has attracted a great deal of interest from customers. Compared to 2018, the number of Card2Card transfers in 2019 increased by 137%, and in the amount terms the increase was by 132%. As a result, the volume of transfers amounted over 21.5 billion AMD drams in the reporting period. By having included an option in the mobile application for Card2Card transfers to payment cards of foreign banks, we also encourage our customers to use this new service in Armenia, together creating a new culture of online services”, - said at the Bank.

Card2Card is available round the clock. To process the transfer, the user needs to log in, fill in the required fields in the card to card transfer window, and proceed to the transfer. The amount is credited to the recipient's card and made available to the latter within seconds.

Note that the Mobile App launched in February can be downloaded at the following links:

Android https://bit.ly/2SLJ3vT

iOS https://apple.co/37MK9f0

Card2Card service is also available for individuals who are not the clients of the Bank, at the Converse Bank Payment Portal at https://onlinepayments.conversebank.am/hy/service?id=CardToCardTransfer

Converse Bank CJSC is regulated by Central Bank