Coronavirus: Yerevan Subway temporarily suspends operation

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Metro has been temporarily closed within the frames of the operations aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia, the Subway’s spokesperson Tatev Khachatryan said on Facebook.

“Under the order of the State of Emergency Commandant, the restrictions on certain types of movement and economic activity have been extended until April 12 inclusive. According to the new decision, public transport operation, with the exception of railway transport, has been suspended. The operation of taxis is allowed”, she said.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



