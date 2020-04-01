Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 April

Pashinyan congratulates Assyrian community of Armenia on their New Year

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the Assyrian community of Armenia on Kha b-Nisan – the Assyrian New Year, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The congratulatory letter says:

“Dear representatives of the Assyrian community of Armenia,

I warmly congratulate you on the Assyrian New Year - Kha b-Nisan. I wish our Assyrian brothers and sisters peace and welfare, as well as determination and consistency in preserving the Assyrian people’s national identity and culture heritage. During these days of the epidemic I also wish you all good health and patience to overcome these difficulties facing the humanity.

Let the New Year bring success, achievements and progress”.

