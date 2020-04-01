Armenia COVID-19 active cases reach 537
YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. 39 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Armenia, bringing the total cumulative number of infections to 571, the NCDC said.
537 are active cases.
Three patients have died and 31 have recovered.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
