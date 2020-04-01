COVID-19 latest updates: Confirmed cases in US surpass 188,000

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world is approaching to 860,000, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

Death toll is over 42,000.

178,335 patients have recovered.

5% of the infected are in serious condition.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (188,592 confirmed cases). Over 4,000 deaths were reported.

Then comes Italy which confirmed 105,792 cases so far. Italy is the first in the world with the coronavirus death cases as 12,428 patients have died.

Spain has surpassed China, capturing the third place with the number of confirmed cases. Here the number of confirmed cases is 95,923 and the total number of deaths is 8,464.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, has appeared in the fourth place with 81,554 cases. 76,238 patients have recovered. Meanwhile, the Chinese authorities announced about the stop of the spread of the virus inside the country.

Then comes Germany with 71,808 confirmed cases and 775 deaths, followed by France (52,128 confirmed cases, over 3,500 deaths), Iran (44,605 confirmed cases, 2,898 deaths), UK (25,150), Switzerland (16,605).

Georgia confirmed 110 cases, Russia – 2,337, and Turkey – 13,531.

More than 100 cases were confirmed in Israel, Pakistan, Mexico, India, Thailand, South Korea, etc.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 200 countries and territories.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan









