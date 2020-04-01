Prince Albert of Monaco recovers from coronavirus: RBK

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Prince Albert of Monaco has recovered from the novel coronavirus, the Russian RBK reported citing the statement of Monaco’s Royal Palace.

“The Prince has recovered and feels well”, the statement said.

The Palace also said that the Prince is going to continue the self-quarantine regime, but already with the family.

On March 19 it was reported that Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



