Russian plane with medical equipment departs for US: TASS

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. A Russian plane carrying medical equipment, face masks has departed for the United States on the sidelines of the anti-coronavirus fight, reports TASS news agency.

A spokesperson for the US Administration told TASS that the US authorities are expecting the Russian plane to arrive on April 1.

On March 31, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the possibility of sending medical equipment to the US by Russia was discussed in the telephone talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on March 30.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 200 countries.