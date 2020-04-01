Armenian President signs into law location data bill for contact tracing of coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has signed into law the bill on authorizing authorities to use mobile location data for contact tracing of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“The temporary restrictions of individual fundamental liberties and rights of people stipulated in the Constitutional is unavoidable during emergencies. It stems from public interest, as well as the necessity of preserving human life and health – the highest human right of anyone,” Sarkissian’s office said.

“This difficult situation requires unity, and support to the authorities”, it added.

“The President has signed into law the bill adopted by parliament on amending the law on The Legal Regime of the State of Emergency and the law on Electronic Communication. Although the laws envisage significant restrictions of human rights, the president has signed them taking into account that these restrictions will be applied by the government only as exclusive measures and exclusively during state of emergency. Therefore, the main precondition and the only goal of using these laws must be saving lives and preserving public health,” the statement said, adding that the authorities must apply the laws with “utmost responsibility”.

The bill was initially turned down in parliament on March 31, but hours later the parliament held another session and approved it.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan