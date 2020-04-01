LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-03-20

LONDON, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.94% to $1524.00, copper price up by 0.54% to $4811.50, lead price up by 1.09% to $1718.50, nickel price up by 0.14% to $11298.00, tin price up by 0.28% to $14360.00, zinc price up by 0.94% to $1879.50, molybdenum price up by 6.71% to $18585.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.