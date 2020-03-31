Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 March

72.7% of eligible citizens of Artsakh participate in national elections

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS.  72.7% of the eligible citizens of Artsakh participated in presidential and parliamentary elections of Artsakh, Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of Artsakh Srbuhi Arzumanyan said in a press conference.

''76 thousand and 471 voters or 72.7% of eligible citizens participated in the elections’', she said.

There are 14 presidential hopefuls and 12 political parties striving to be represented in the National Assembly of Artsakh.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





