FM Mnatsakanyan thanks USA for supporting Armenia in fighting coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the American side, Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone conversation with Acting Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the challenges rising from the spread of the novel coronavirus and measures aimed at overcoming them, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation and coordination of efforts. In this context Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed gratitude to the US Government for providing Armenia with financial assistance for fighting against coronavirus.

FM Mnatsakanyan expressed solidarity with the US Government in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

At the request of Philip Reeker, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented the situation following the armed incident on Armenia-Azerbaijan border yesterday.

At the end of the conversation the sides emphasized their readiness to take active steps for expanding the Armenian-US cooperation agenda.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan