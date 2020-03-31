63.8% of eligible citizens participate in voting in Artsakh by 17:00

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. 63.8% of the eligible citizens of Artsakh participated in presidential and parliamentary elections of Artsakh by 17:00, March 31, Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of Artsakh Srbuhi Arzumanyan said in a press conference.

370 citizens voted at the Permanent Representation of Artsakh in Armenia, Yerevan.

There are 14 presidential hopefuls and 12 political parties striving to be represented in the National Assembly of Artsakh.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan