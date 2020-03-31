Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 March

Parliament to hold confirmation hearing of candidate for next president of cenbank

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament will hold a confirmation hearing for Martin Galstyan’s candidacy as the next President of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Galstyan is currently serving as Member of the Board of the Central Bank and his candidacy for the confirmation hearing was approved at a parliamentary committee session.

He is nominated by the ruling My Step bloc.

Incumbent cenbank President Artur Javadyan’s term in office is ending in summer 2020.

