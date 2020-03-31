Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 March

Situation in border is under control, says Artsakh Defense Army’s Commander

Situation in border is under control, says Artsakh Defense Army’s Commander

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh Jalal Harutyunyan says the situation in the border is under control.

“The border situation in the Defense Army’s territory is under control. Today everything is being done to further raise the vigilance in order to stay away from provocations”, he told reporters.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration