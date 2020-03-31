Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 March

Armenia COVID-19 updates: Recoveries reach 31, active cases stand at 498

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. One more coronavirus patient has recovered in Armenia, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said on social media.

“The number of recoveries reached 31. Also, 150 people have been released from quarantine, 65 of whom were the citizens who were airlifted from Italy,” Torosyan said.

The total cumulative number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Armenia is 532. With 31 recoveries and 3 fatalities, 498 are active cases.

