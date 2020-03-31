Armenian PM, Belarussian President discuss mutual cooperation in current situation

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation today with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The officials exchanged information about the situation in the two countries caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the actions of the governments in this respect.

PM Pashinyan and President Lukashenko also discussed issues relating to the mutual cooperation within the frames of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Both highlighted the necessity to hold regular consultations and take joint actions.

