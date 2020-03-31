Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 March

‘Voted for security of Artsakh’, says presidential candidate Vitaly Balasanyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Candidate for the president of the Republic of Artsakh Vitaly Balasanyan says he has voted for the security of Artsakh and justice.

“I came to voting with my family. I voted for the security of Artsakh and for justice”, he said.

The presidential candidate said that they haven’t recorded any violation during election yet.

The presidential and parliamentary elections kicked off in the Republic of Artsakh on March 31. 14 candidates are running for the president of the Republic and 12 political parties for the parliament.

