Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 March

Government retracts coronavirus-related autopsy bill from parliament agenda

Government retracts coronavirus-related autopsy bill from parliament agenda

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia has retracted its bill from the second reading’s agenda in parliament on banning autopsies of coronavirus fatalities.

Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan told lawmakers that the government decided to withdraw the bill from the agenda of the parliament session.

He did not elaborate.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration