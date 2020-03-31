Government retracts coronavirus-related autopsy bill from parliament agenda
YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia has retracted its bill from the second reading’s agenda in parliament on banning autopsies of coronavirus fatalities.
Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan told lawmakers that the government decided to withdraw the bill from the agenda of the parliament session.
He did not elaborate.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
