Armenian citizen recovers from coronavirus in Italy

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian citizen who contracted the novel coronavirus in Italy has recovered from the disease, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Avet Adonts told a news conference.

“The Armenian citizen who was infected in Italy has recovered and the test results came back negative, which is good news. Our embassy in Italy is maintaining contact with the citizen and we are now discussing repatriating our citizen,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan