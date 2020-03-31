Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 March

Armenian citizen recovers from coronavirus in Italy

Armenian citizen recovers from coronavirus in Italy

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian citizen who contracted the novel coronavirus in Italy has recovered from the disease, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Avet Adonts told a news conference.

“The Armenian citizen who was infected in Italy has recovered and the test results came back negative, which is good news. Our embassy in Italy is maintaining contact with the citizen and we are now discussing repatriating our citizen,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration