Azerbaijani hackers target Armenian social media accounts to spread disinformation

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Facebook users are being attacked by Azerbaijani hackers and their social media accounts are used to disseminate disinformation about coronavirus spread in the military.

One of the latest victims of these attacks is Naira Grigoryan, an Armenian Facebook user whose account was hacked and her profile photo was changed with the photo of Shushan Stepanyan, the spokesperson of the Armenian ministry of defense.

Moreover, the account was used to spread disinformation about alleged hospitalizations of coronavirus cases in the army. The statement was circulated also by accounts of other hacked social media users, notably the singer Armen Movsisyan.

The Information Checking Center had said as early as in 2019 that the account of Movsisyan was hacked by Azerbaijani hackers and the singer does not have access to it any longer. The Info and Ads section in the account clearly shows that the account is being managed from Azerbaijan.

In addition to the abovementioned statements, the account was also used to spread another disinformation, this time about an alleged fatality of a serviceman in the northern parts of Nagorno Karabakh.

The Information Checking Center advised to follow official news only, and referred to its COVID-19 section for fact checking and debunking of coronavirus-related disinformation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan