68 students of Kolkata-based Armenian College and Philanthropic Academy transported to Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. 68 students of the Armenian College and Philanthropic Academy based in Kolkata, India, as well as their teachers have been transported to Armenia via a special flight, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, State of Emergency Commandant Tigran Avinyan said on Facebook.

“At the initiative and funding of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, by the coordination of the Commandant’s Office and the foreign minister, a special flight transporting the 68 students of the Armenian College and Philanthropic Academy operating in India and their teachers to Armenia has been organized on March 31.

The Armenian College and Philanthropic Academy operates in India under the auspices of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin for already two hundred years. Children mainly from Armenia, Iran, Syria, Iraq and other countries study in the school”, Avinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan