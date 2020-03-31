Armenian Prime Minister offers condolences over Arianne Caoili’s death

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has extended condolences to Levon Aronian over the death of Arianne Caoili, the wife of the Armenian chess grandmaster.

“I am deeply shocked by the grievous news about the untimely death of FIDE Woman International Master Arianne Caoili, the wife of grandmaster, two-time chess world cup winner Levon Aronian.

The renowned chess player, the wife of our dearest grandmaster Levon Aronian – who has always brilliantly represented Armenia in the chess arena – was loved and appreciated by the Armenian people. She was a good friend of Armenia, the author of numerous inspiring initiatives aimed at the development of our country. Arianne Caoili’s death is a painful loss for all of us, and her memory will remain bright in the heart of the Armenian nation.

Dear Levon,

Anna and I are extending our condolences and support to you and the family and friends of Arianne Caoili,” the Armenian Prime Minister said in a letter.

Filipino-born Australian chess player Arianne Caoili has died at the age of 33 in Yerevan, Armenia, two weeks after being seriously injured in a car crash.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan