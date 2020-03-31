Armenian ministry launches #HighTech online series of talks

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of high technological industry is starting online #HighTechTalks with the view to introduce the field, discover the IT world, as well as to raise relevant issues and public awareness, the ministry told Armenpress.

The project will host successful businessmen and leading IT specialists who will hold talks introducing the field of high technologies.

Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the globe and Armenia as well, thousands of people need to get a new profession and have an opportunity to enter the IT sector, acquire new skills, knowledge and most importantly profession. #HighTechTalks are going to contribute to having a deeper knowledge on technologies for broad public circles.

#HighTechTalks will launch on March 31, at 21:00. The first guest of the project is PicsArt founder and CEO Hovhannes Avoyan who will join the talks from the United States and will run a talk on the topic of the IT world.

The program will be broadcast live on the Facebook page of Armenia’s minister of high-tech industry Hakob Arshakyan (https://www.facebook.com/hakobarshakyanpage/), and after the completion it will also be posted on the ministry’s YouTube account (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8cP-gVqC9z4rjJeAqyBjrQ).

The future guests of the #HighTechTalks will talk about the pros and cons of information and communication technologies, the role of technologies and how they change our life, how they affect the human welfare and security, etc.

