Azerbaijani soldiers open fire at civilian facilities, injuring a child

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani troops made a subversive penetration attempt in the direction of Armenian positions in Noyemberyan region of Tavush Province. The adversary has been repelled but at the same time they targeted Baghanis and Voskevan villages and injured a child from Voskevan, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan informed.

''Today at about 19:00 the Azerbaijani troops made a subversive penetration attempt in the direction of Armenian positions in Noyemberyan region of Tavush Province. Thanks to the activities of the Armenian border guard units the adversary has been repelled. Information on casualties are being clarified. The Armenian side has suffered no casualties. Two servicemen received light injuries during the operation. At the same time they targeted Baghanis and Voskevan villages, as a result a child was injured, who was in the balcony of the house at that time'', Stepanyan informed.

She also noted that the situation on the border has calmed down, and the Armed Forces of Armenia will take adequate measures for restraining the shameful activities of Azerbaijani troops during the period of pandemic and the Azerbaijani military-political leadership will bear the entire responsibility of the consequences.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan