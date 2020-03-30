COVID-19 latest updates: death toll over 35 thousand

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 743,000, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

Death toll is over 35,000.

157,072 patients have recovered.

5% of the infected are in serious condition.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (145,099 confirmed cases). 2,606 deaths were reported.

Then comes Italy which confirmed 97,689 cases so far. Italy is the first in the world with the coronavirus death cases as 10,779 patients have died.

Spain left China behind in terms of infected people and appeared in the 3rd place. The total number of infected people in Spain is 85,195. Over 5 thousand news cases has been recorded. The country also has a high death toll – 7,340.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, has appeared in the 4th place with the number of confirmed cases (81,470). Meanwhile, the Chinese authorities announced about the stop of the spread of the virus inside the country.

Then comes Germany with 63,929 confirmed cases, but death toll is quite low in this country -560 deaths.

In one day Iran recorded 3,186 new cases with a total of 41,495 confirmed cases and 2.757 total death cases. 117 people died in Iran in one day and 712 recovered.

France has recorded a total of 40,174 cases. Death toll is 2,606.

Great Britain has 19,522 cases of infection, Switzerland – 15,526

Georgia confirmed 100 cases, Russia – 1836, and Turkey – 9,217.

Syria has confirmed 9 cases of infection. Person has already died.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 195 countries and territories.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.