Number of asylum seekers from Armenia drastically drops following the revolution

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of State Secretary for Migration at the Ministry of Justice and Security of the Netherlands Armenia is placed in the list of ‘’safe country of origin’’, ARMENPRESS reports the Embassy of Armenia in the Netherlands informs.

‘’State Secretary for Migration at the Ministry of Justice and Security of the Netherlands Ankie Broekers-Knol informed in her letter addressed to the House of Representatives on March 27 that the changes in Armenia following March 2018 have fostered the establishment of rule of law in the country, the number of asylum seekers from Armenia has drastically dropped and a number of other indexes place Armenia in the list of ‘’safe country of origin’’, reads the statement of te Embassy of Armenia in the Netherlands.

