13-year old domestic violence victim starts walking with the help of doctors

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The 13-year old girl who was subjected to domestic vilence weeks ago in Gyumri and was hospitalized in critical condition has strated to walk with the help of doctors, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of Surb Astvatsamayr medical center Gevorg Derdzyan wrote on his facebook page.

Gevorg Derdzyan added that she remain under the supervision of the doctors and continues receiving relevant treatment.

A 13-year-old girl from Gyumri was severely battered on March 5 and was transported to a Yerevan hospital in critical condition. The girl underwent an emergency surgery in Gyumri before being taken to Yerevan.

The head of the hospital Nikolay Dallakyan said the girl has suffered multiple traumas, closed-head injury, cerebral edema, subarachnoid hemorrhage, fractures of multiple facial bones.

The victim was rushed to Yerevan from Gyumri at 01:30 March 6. She was on assisted ventilation and unconscious. Dallakyan said the girl is in a critical condition, but stable. He added that the brain trauma is very serious.

After the child was taken to a hospital in Gyumri on March 5, police officers were dispatched to the apartment where the incident had taken place. First responders found the child’s 43-year-old mother dead. Her body had traces of violence.

Gyumri police said they’ve a 28-year-old suspect in custody.

