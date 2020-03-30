Georgia declares curfew - Gruzia Online

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Georgia has declared curfew. ARMENPRESS reports Gruzia Online informs that people's movement will be restricted from 21:00 to 06:00, Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia announced.

''Full-scale quarantine is declared during the state of emergency. Starting from 21:00 to 06:00 people's movement on foot or by transport is forbidden”, Gakharia said.

Under the regime of quarantine people aged 70 or above are not allowed to go out. There will be exceptions only for the cases if the citizens goes to a grocery, pharmacy or medical facility nearby his house.

