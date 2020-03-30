Armenian President congratulates China’s Xi on great progress in COVID-19 fight

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated the Chinese counterpart on the great progress recorded in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Armenian President said in the latter the epidemic was possible to restrain due to the decisive measures of the Chinese government, as well as thanks to the people’s selfless dedication. “The new coronavirus pandemic once again proved that the international cooperation and solidarity are the only effective tools to resist the global challenges as no region in the world can avoid the spread of the virus”, the Armenian President said.

Highlighting consistent strengthening and deepening of traditional close cooperation with China, President Sarkissian, by using this chance, expressed his deepest gratitude to China for the continuous assistance provided to Armenia to prevent and overcome the virus.

Considering China’s experience in preventing and effectively fighting the spread of the virus instructive for Armenia, President Sarkissian also proposed to consider further assistance to Armenia from China in providing equipment, necessary items, as well as in the form of professional support.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 195 countries.

China reported a total of 81,470 cases so far. On March 29 the Chinese authorities announced the stop of the spread of the disease inside the country.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 482.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan