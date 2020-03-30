iUniversity first online educational platform launched in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. iUniversity, the first Armenian online educational platform, has been launched in the National Polytechnic University of Armenia (NPUA), the government told Armenpress.

iUniversity serves the NPUA, including the Gyumri, Kapan and Vanadzor branches, as well as the university’s college and high school.

The online platform allows to register all beneficiaries, create a list of subjects and homework for each group and class, study materials, e-library, enables to download video lectures, as well as allows students and school-children to ask their questions to teachers and lecturers, etc.

It also allows to monitor the online study process to find shortcomings and gaps to control the process and propose new tools to improve the shortcomings.

The NPUA expressed readiness to provide all the opportunities and technical service of iUniversity to those educational facilities which need that.

Armenia has declared a state of emergency on March 16 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). All schools, universities, public places are currently shut down. The state of emergency is effective until April 14. According to the latest data, number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Armenia is 482.





