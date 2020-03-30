More than 3,000 people infected with novel coronavirus in Iran in one day

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 3,186 as of March 30, the Armenian Embassy in Iran presented the latest updates.

As of now, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran is 41,495.

Death toll is 2,757. 117 deaths were reported in one day.

So far, 13,911 patients have recovered in Iran.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 195 countries.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan