COVID-19: Spain overtakes China with most confirmed cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Spain overtook China with the largest number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the latest updates, number of infected people in Spain has reached 85,195. 5,085 new cases were confirmed in Spain in one day.

China, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported a total of 81,470 cases so far. The Chinese authorities even announced the stop of the spread of the disease inside the country.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 195 countries.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan