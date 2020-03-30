1 out of 58 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reported in Armed Forces

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. 1 out of the 58 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia has been registered in the Armed Forces, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asked whether the cases in the Army are included in today’s number of infected people, the minister responded: “Yes, one case”.

Earlier 5 soldiers of the Armenian Army tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Currently, the total number of servicemen infected with COVID-19 is 6.

None of the servicemen has pneumonia and coronavirus symptoms. Only one soldier has mild fever.

Defense ministry’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan informed that the new soldier, who tested positive for coronavirus, has been quarantined from the very start.

The 6 confirmed cases are connected with the first case that was confirmed in a non-combat military base.

The soldier is hospitalized and is in satisfactory condition.

No new soldiers have been quarantined.

Many quarantined Armenia servicemen return to active duty after testing negative for COVID19

58 more cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia today, bring the total number of infected people to 482.

30 patients have recovered.

So far, 3 death cases have been reported.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan