Armenia announces coronavirus relief program for pregnant women

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia has approved a new coronavirus relief package that will provide assistance to pregnant women.

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan said at the Cabinet meeting that pregnant women who are unemployed as of March 30, 2020 and whose spouse has lost his job in the period from March 13th to March 30, 2020 are eligible for the assistance program.

Those eligible will receive a 100,000-dram single payment in assistance.

PM Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that pregnant women are also eligible to simultaneously benefit from other assistance programs.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan