Armenia approves assistance payments to COVID19-related unemployed citizens

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The government approved another anti-crisis measure aimed at eliminating the economic consequences of the COVID19 pandemic, affirming a relief package that will support people who lost their jobs due to the situation.

Citizens who have become unemployed because of the crisis (from March 13 to 25) will receive a lump sum assistance in the size of the minimum wage.

Those benefiting from a previously announced assistance package are not eligible for this program.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan