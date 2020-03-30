Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 March

Armenia approves assistance payments to COVID19-related unemployed citizens

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The government approved another anti-crisis measure aimed at eliminating the economic consequences of the COVID19 pandemic, affirming a relief package that will support people who lost their jobs due to the situation.

Citizens who have become unemployed because of the crisis (from March 13 to 25) will receive a lump sum assistance in the size of the minimum wage.

Those benefiting from a previously announced assistance package are not eligible for this program.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





