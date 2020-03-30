Armenian PM offers condolences to families of persons who died from COVID-19

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan extended condolences to the families of those persons who died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Touching upon the two death cases the PM said the two patients had had other very heavy chronic diseases. “One of them suffered from ischemic heart disease, arterial hypertension. The second one also had an ischemic heart disease, arterial hypertension, consequences from myocardial infarction and stroke. These kind of citizens require special attention in order not to get infected because they appear in a very great risk”, the PM said.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia has reached 482.

30 patients have recovered.

So far, 3 death cases have been reported in the country.

