Many quarantined Armenia servicemen return to active duty after testing negative for COVID19

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. “Dozens” of quarantined or self-quarantined servicemen are returning to active duty, Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan said at the Cabinet meeting referring to the direct contacts of the 5 confirmed coronavirus cases in the military.

He said the military doesn’t have problems associated with the coronavirus.

Speaking about the five hospitalized soldiers, Tonoyan said they are all asymptomatic while only one has mild fever.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan