Singapore urges US and China to unite efforts to fight COVID-19: TASS

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urges China and the United States to refrain from making mutual accusations and unite efforts with the other countries to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), TASS reported.

“Even during the most favorable environment it is difficult to solve the current problem. If US and China continue the mutual accusations on the spread of COVID-19, this will not help to solve the problem in the future”, the Singapore PM said in an interview to CNN.

He added that all countries need to unite efforts in fighting COVID-19, and Washington D.C. and Beijing should join that.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 195 countries.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan