Coronavirus cases reach 482 in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. 58 more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected people to 482, Healthcare minister’s spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said.

“As of March 29, 58 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia. 25 of them are under quarantine, 31 are direct contacts. The direct contacts of the remaining two cases are being clarified”, she said.

So far, 3 death cases have been reported in the country.

30 patients have recovered.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00.

